Tipene said the 10-year contract was a welcome one considering the last time Te Kāpehu Whetū operated under the charter model it was switched back quickly.

The switch hurt the school community, she said.

At the beginning of Term 3, Tipene plans to organise a whole school hui and said she has also frequently mentioned charter schools in various newsletters.

Raewyn Tipene, Te Kāpehu Whetū principal. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Te Kāpehu Whetū currently has a roll of 140 but Tipene said they were in the middle of an enrolment drive and hoped to see a growth up to 160.

Tipene met with Seymour on Thursday and said while some questions remain around the conversion process, the hope is that the legislation aligns with student and staff needs.

She also said this time around it seemed as though schools would be given far more support to operate under the model.

“It was really hard the first time, there was not a lot of support.”

Tipene was aware of ongoing opposition from public school representatives and education unions including the NZEI Te Riu Roa and the Post Primary Teachers Association [PPTA].

But she also said that the wider community seemed a lot more accepting of the initiative this time around.

“I think maybe the community is a little bit more reasonable and sees it as a possibility, last time they were taught to oppose.”

Tipene said the charter school model was attractive because there was less red tape, more autonomy and increased accountability.

“For me, this is about Tino rangatiratanga [Maōri sovereignty].

“Governments come and governments go but if there’s a flexible option to allow us to do things the way we want to ... we will fight [for that].”

Education unions have been vocal in their opposition to the charter model.

In June, PPTA Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie said the proposed legislation had been rushed and showed the government was “out of touch” with parents and local communities.

NZEI Te Riu Roa said the $153 million put aside was wasted money that should instead be spent on areas of great need in public education.

Applications for sponsors to apply are currently open until August 9, according to the Charter School Agency.

Potential sponsors must be a body corporate, corporation sole, limited partnership, institution or related entity.

Applications must then pass a “fit and proper persons test” to be assessed as viable before moving to the next stage where sponsors must provide a full business plan, leadership and capabilities of the sponsor, student impact and more.

