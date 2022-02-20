Pam Tothill from Prosper Northland Trust at the official opening of the Hundertwasser Art Centre Whangarei Town Basin

If you wonder why is there a blue tile in the middle of all the green and red tiles at Whangārei's Hundertwasser Art Centre – it was the tiler's decision.

After a nearly 30-year journey, the last authentic Hundertwasser building in the world is finally open to the public and it speaks volumes about the creative journey of the community in Whangārei.

Prosper Northland Trust member Pam Tothill says they (everyone who has worked on the project) have realised their dream with the official opening.

The decision came to continue the project from community-driven fundraising money in 2014. Tothill said since then there were so many one-step-forward, three-step-backwards hurdles but they always had the "vision of today".

"The opening day was the day we strived towards."

Prosper Northland Trust member Pam Tothill is very excited about the Hundertwasser Art Centre opening. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Every detail of the particular Hundertwasser building model was followed to maintain the legacy and authenticity of Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, said Tothill.

"Everything, even the ramshackle of the tiling – the detail is there and it has been planned like that.

"The tilers had to unlearn all of their trade because tilers usually work with a straight edge.

"They decided which tile will go where and were given the creative license to just be random, so it's been a very creative journey."

Official opening of the Hundertwasser Arts Centre to the public. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tothill called the random quirky bits in the building "little surprises everywhere".

"To Hundertwasser, this building symbolises freedom. Freedom for everyone to be creative, to be able to do what comes and not copy.

"It is just so different and everyone needs to experience it."

Tothill, who has worked with Hundertwasser, said he would have been "absolutely over the moon" at the opening.

The occasion also marked the debut of the Wairau Māori Art Gallery - New Zealand's first public gallery dedicated to contemporary Māori art - that is housed within the centre.

Benjamin Pittman, a Wairau Māori Art Gallery Trust member, said they could draw artists and art from all over the country.

"We are able to access paintings from other works of arts depending on the exhibition. We have partnerships with many other galleries and it really depends on the show, as to which theme and artist they choose."

Maraea Ihaia Reweti and Derek Francelcao Hendriks are the first members of the public to reach the top and check out the view from the Hundertwasser Arts Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei resident Ania North, who is an aspiring photographer, hoped one day she could host an exhibition at the gallery.

"This is so inspiring and looks like it will attract more people to the city. It is just a perfect location - with boats, cafes, the waterfront, walkway and so much more, right next to it."

Waipu couple Clare and Doug Scott were part of the first slot of visitors. They said they were also present when the cupola was installed.

"It's fun and exciting to see the quirky little things like the bird's nest when you go up the stairs or a teapot in one of the pillars. It is so vibrant, colourful and quirky, right down to the toilets.

"We need something quirky in our life, and this is what the town also needed."

Friends Zara Harris, 8, and Oceana Jones, 9, from Whangārei are some of the first members of the public to visit the Hundertwasser Art Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei resident Bill Boyle and his family were "excited" to finally be at the gallery, after watching its progress for many years.

"It is very interesting that the whole place was built amid controversy, and yet on the opening day we have another controversy (the anti-vax protest outside the gallery)."

OffHundertwasser Non-Profit Foundation New Zealand chair Richard Smart and wife Carol Smart at the opening of Whangārei's Hundertwasser Art Centre. Photo / Michael Cunnigham

Hundertwasser Non-Profit Foundation New Zealand chair Richard Smart said the building was one of the gifts the Austrian artist had gifted to the country.

"It is wonderful to get where we are now. There have been a lot of challenges and this is new for everybody. I have learned things as well on the way.

"He would have been very pleased that after many rejections and knockbacks, the building is finally open to the public."

Kathleen Drumm, chief executive of Whangārei Art Museum and Hundertwasser Art Centre, expects the gallery to turn into an international tourism attraction point. Photo / Michael Cunnigham

Chief Executive of Whangārei Art Museum and Hundertwasser Art Centre Kathleen Drumm said the team had ambitious plans to embrace the community in an official opening in the park, but both were delayed due to Covid-19.

"We have a group of determined people who have worked tirelessly for many years to bring this project to fulfilment.

"We had to change our plan three times before today."

The gallery reached near capacity on day one and Drumm said they expected a steady stream of visitors.

"Because of Covid-19, we had to be careful with the number of people visiting the building."

Drumm was confident the gallery would become the new tourism asset to attract people from all over the world, once the borders reopened.

"The project has already employed more than 550 people in the last three years and has demonstrated it is an economic driver for the region."

"A lot of people own parts of Hundertwasser", said Andrew Garratt who had been a part of the project for a decade.

Project director Andrew Garratt is "more than pleased" with the turnout for the Hundertwasser Art Centre opening. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Garratt said Covid-19 had made it disappointing in a way, but it still felt very "surreal".

"We have thought of this day for 10 years."

Garratt used to be the project director for the fundraising and now worked as a part contractor and part volunteer.