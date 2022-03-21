Huanui College receives six high excellence awards from Cambridge International last year. Left, Sinead Gordon, Nicholas Byles, Lucy Nichols, and Helena Newman. Photo / Tania Whyte

A "small Northland school" is celebrating a major achievement after scoring six awards at Cambridge International assessment last year.

Huanaui College students Jasper Miller-Vaugh (AS Computer Science), Sinead Gordon (IGCSE Physical Education), Lana Newman (AS Psychology), Helena Newman (IGCSE Geography), Nicholas Byles (IGCSE Accounting), and Lucy Nichols (IGCSE Business Studies) have received Cambridge International High Achievement Awards 2021.

The students were honoured at an online awards ceremony.

New Zealand schools attained 130 awards from Cambridge International last year.

Principal Philip Coombe said the college felt honoured and proud to have received the most awards in a single year.

"We are thrilled that the students of our college represent us in an examination that has a global standard.

"The true significance of these awards, and the ones attained in the past, was that one can be the best in New Zealand, and even the best in the world, from a small school in Northland."

Given the disruption of Covid-19, Coombe said, it was a testament to the students, their families and their teachers that they had overcome the barriers to achieve the highest academic level.

"If you are prepared, committed and have a good work ethic, you can achieve anything that you set yourself to do in life."

Coombe said the awards represented the enormous potential the students had achieved in life, along with bringing national recognition.

"It is also an important example to other students.

"However, you do not have to win an award to be successful.

"Set your goals realistically, whatever these may be, and if you attain them or exceed them, then you can be proud of what you have achieved.

"Our six students did that and the award they each received was an international confirmation."

Past award winners from Huanui had found that their studies prepared them well for success in tertiary, according to Coombe.

For students, the awards came as a surprise, "almost like a shock".

This was the first time year 12 student Lucy Nichols, 16, sat for the Cambridge assessment in May-June and said she was "very nervous" despite a lot of preparation.

The results were published in January this year and Nichols said the wait for the results was the most difficult part.

For Nicholas Byles, year 13, the award was an extra help for the international student exchange programme if Covid-19 did not hinder it.

Year 12 student Helena Newman, 15, said while remote learning had challenges, it made her more responsible in managing her time.

"It was really tough having to study on our own because you do not get (enough) time with the teachers to ask questions.

"It is very hard on Zoom calls to actually try and understand, so you have to figure out a lot on your own.

Year 12 student Sinead Gordon, 16, who travelled an hour each way to get to school, said she really "enjoyed" the distance learning.

"At home, I was able to save two hours of my day.

"I wasn't wasting time on the commute and got more things done."