Whangārei's David Seymour sells off possessions for fundraising campaign

Whangārei resident David Seymour, pictured with infomercial queen Suzanne Paul, has set up a digital auction in partnership with Trade Me that will sell everyday items he no longer has the ability to use. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei resident David Seymour is fronting a national fundraising campaign that will see many of his possessions sold off over the next few months.

Seymour, who lives with motor neurone disease, has staged a digital auction in partnership with Trade Me that will sell everyday items he no longer has the ability to use.

"David's Unusables" will start with large outdoor items such as a fishing rod and a bike, through to cutlery for when he no longer has the ability to feed himself.

The Trade Me auction has been launched to coincide with the global awareness day for motor neurone disease on June 21. This month is also Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Month in New Zealand.

The auction is supported by infomercial-style promotional clips fronted by infomercial queen Suzanne Paul.

Thirty-three items are available for sale, with 100 per cent of funds raised donated to MND New Zealand, a charity that supports people living with the disease, and their carers and families.

The list of items includes hiking boots, running gear, boxing gloves, a bicycle, a lawnmower, ties, swimming flippers, gardening equipment, a guitar, a barbecue, books, teacups and cutlery.

Seymour said his possessions mean "a lot less now than they ever did".

"It's the memories of each item which mean more than the items themselves.

"You have to maintain a positive outlook on the situation as difficult as it may be – I'm going to enjoy using what I can, while my body allows me to."

David Seymour, who lives with motor neurone disease, is raising funds for MND New Zealand. Photo / Tania Whyte

Seymour first started recognising the symptoms of the disease in 2016 when he experienced "drop foot" while walking.

A year later, when he began tripping up on stairs, he made an appointment to see a neurologist, who confirmed his diagnosis.

"I was 52 years old, thinking I could have it all. I could run, I was healthy, I had a passion for driving sports cars, a fantastic career – and then it all comes crashing down.

"Unfortunately, I'm now confined to a power chair.

"Last week was the first time I've had to ask my son to help me finish my dinner as my arm had given out, so soon I won't even be able to use simple things like cutlery or teacups."

Motor neurone disease gradually causes the muscles that enable us to move, speak, swallow and breathe to stop working.

A recent study by University of Auckland researchers shows New Zealanders have among the highest known rates of the disease in the world.

The New Zealand MND mortality rate is as high as 2.8 deaths per 100,000 people per year. Internationally, an average of 1.67 people per 100,000 die every year.

The cause of MND is not known, there is very little treatment, no known cure, and no explanation for New Zealand's high occurrence rate.

MND New Zealand chief executive Carl Sunderland thanked Seymour and everyone else involved in raising funds for this year's awareness month.

"Despite the severity of the disease, we're continuously impressed by the optimism and enthusiasm of the people we deal with like David."

The auction runs from June 21 until September.

To bid on one of Seymour's unusable items, visit trademe.co.nz/stores/DavidsUnusables