Hitch for Hope: Friends hitchhike length of country in suicide prevention fundraiser

Michelle Ding from Northland, Daniele Casali from Italy, Melanie Sandhaas from Germany, and Thomas Gilchrist from Christchurch are thumbing their way to Bluff to raise funds for suicide prevention.

Northland woman Michelle Ding has joined five friends in their quest to hitchhike the length of the country to raise funds for suicide prevention and mental illness.

The group – a mix of international backpackers and New Zealanders – launched the Hitch for Hope event in Cape Reinga on May 22 with the aim of making it to Bluff by May 31.

Ding, an Ōpua resident, was walking the Rainbow Falls track in Kerikeri with two mates when they came up with the idea some time ago.

The friends hitch mainly in pairs, striking up conversations with the drivers and passengers about suicide and mental health along the way.

Ding, who has had eight rides so far, taking her from the Cape to Wellington, said it's amazing how many people know someone who has taken their own life.

"Almost everyone I've met has had a personal experience with mental illness or suicide, everyone had a story," she said.

"It's such a complex thing.

"We're trying to facilitate the conversation and get people talking about it, and get people to check in on their friends."

The Hitch for Hope charity walk has so far raised more than $5000 for Gumboot Friday, an initiative created by I Am Hope to provide free counselling for young people in need.

The Kiwis from Christchurch, Northland and Auckland, and backpackers from Germany, United States and Italy have been raising funds in other ways too.

This included Chai and Chat, an event held in Raglan on May 15 offering croissants and homemade chai tea for a koha.

The Hitch for Hope team started their journey in Cape Reinga on May 22 and aim to make it to Bluff by May 31. Photo / supplied

They plan to hold similar events in communities along the way to encourage people to connect.

Figures released last year by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall show 654 people died by suicide in the year to June 30, 2020 in New Zealand, compared to 685 the year before.

United States resident Megan Blanchard, who is currently living in Wanaka and is also thumbing her way the length of the country, said suicide and mental health struggles are still seen as taboo topics.

This makes it difficult for people to open up when they are struggling, she said.

"We're not forcing anyone to talk about suicide or mental health but opening up the conversation.

"We can't change anything or help people if they're not willing to talk about it.

"It important in New Zealand, and anywhere globally, to speak about mental health and let people know it's okay to share when they're struggling."

Blanchard said while the friends felt confident hitchhiking in New Zealand, she admitted there was a level of risk.

But that's part of the journey, she said.

"Hitchhiking requires vulnerability from both the person asking for a ride and the person opening their car to a stranger.

"This also creates an opportunity for connection and that is one of the main outcomes we're hoping to achieve through hitchhiking.

"It ties into that theme of mental health; we have to be vulnerable and be willing to reach out when we're struggling."

Auckland-based company United Industries, where two of the friends work, is matching all donations dollar for dollar, with the goal of reaching $50,000.

Visit www.givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/hitch-for-hope if you'd like to donate.

Since 2007, 342 people have been found to have committed suicide in Northland.

Where to go for help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Helpline: 1737 If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.