Northland family who have spent 273 nights in Ronald McDonald House get behind charity appeal

Dargaville's Kareko-Tui family know how important Ronald McDonald House - young Makai (front) has spent many a night in the facility in Auckland. Photos / Lief La Vie Photography

Dargaville's Kareko-Tui family know how important Ronald McDonald House - young Makai (front) has spent many a night in the facility in Auckland. Photos / Lief La Vie Photography

A Northland family with a Down syndrome son are getting behind this year's Ronald McDonald House fundraiser after spending about 273 nights in the facility while their boy was in hospital.

In June, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) needs to raise $500,000 to continue to provide vital accommodation and practical support for the ever-increasing number of families who need a place to stay when their child is undergoing medical treatment in Auckland.

And right behind the campaign is Dargaville family the Kareko-Tuis, who spent 273 nights at RMHC when their son Makai, born with Down syndrome. Makai was then diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a cancer that affects his blood and bones and increases risk of infections, anaemia and bleeding.

While he was treated, super-sibling Amani and mum Megan never left his side.

"I've been through three rounds of chemotherapy with my brother to help him fight leukaemia. We spent 273 nights away from home and our own beds," Amani Phillips said.

The house meant the family could be nearby while Makai received treatment.

"Words honestly can't explain just how grateful we are for the house and the people who work so hard, day in day out to provide a place my family could call home," Megan said.

"The support, awhi and generosity given to thousands of families each year is truly a blessing and one my family is hugely humbled by and so very grateful for."

Baby Makai Kareko-Tui's family know the value of the Ronald McDonald House.

Makai is now at home, and the family continue to stay at Ronald McDonald House in Auckland, 177 km from home, whenever he needs a checkup.

RMHC is asking for help in June and is calling on Kiwis to "join the fight to fund a night".

On average each month, 360 families from across the country stay at a Ronald McDonald House for 2900 nights while their child is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

"It costs RMHC New Zealand $171 to house a family for one night, ensuring that they are warm, fed, supported and close to their child in a time of need. In 2020, 4289 families across New Zealand stayed at a Ronald McDonald House for 35,006 nights,'' Wayne Howett, RMHC New Zealand CEO, said

''That's a cost of almost $6 million. We need your help to fill the gap of $500,000 to ensure we can continue to keep families together in 2021.''

Howett said the disruption of Covid-19 meant much of the fundraising and volunteering activity it relies on to raise the funds to deliver their services couldn't take place during 2020, making this year's annual appeal more important than ever.

"The past year has been a challenging time for many, which is why now more than ever we remain committed to never turning an eligible family away. We want to ensure we can keep families together, positively impacting their journey by providing a nurturing and supportive environment when they need it most, so please join the fight and donate today."

To help go to rmhc.org.nz/support/donate