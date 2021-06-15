Oromahoe School welcomes Matariki with festival of light

Getting ready to release a flying lantern at a previous Oromahoe School Light Festival are Tessa Bogaers (left), Ava De Rosa, Billy Bogaers and Freya Holland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Getting ready to release a flying lantern at a previous Oromahoe School Light Festival are Tessa Bogaers (left), Ava De Rosa, Billy Bogaers and Freya Holland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

One of the Mid North's most popular mid-winter events returns on Saturday after last year's Covid-enforced break. [June 19]

Oromahoe School's Matariki Light Festival is an evening of lanterns, lights, wandering minstrels, kapa haka and kai in a magical atmosphere.

It starts with a kapa haka performance at 4pm and hāngī at 5pm; lantern lighting takes place at 6pm with the lantern walk around the school grounds — transformed for the night into a winter wonderland — at 6.15pm. Kerikeri covers band Jam Sandwich will provide live music.

The usual range of food and drinks will be available including wood-fired pizza, chowder, lamb on a spit and hot chocolate.

New attractions this year include a silent auction wrapping up at 7.30pm.

Kerikeri's Kayla Trye gets her face painted at a previous Oromahoe School Light Festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A token system will operate for purchases. Cash is best for buying tokens but Eftpos will be available at the gate for debit cards.

The festival started more than 10 years ago when parents wanted to organise a fundraising event that stood out from the usual summer galas.

Office manager Rachel van den Bemd said it had since grown into the school's main fundraiser of the year.

''We missed last year because of Covid so everyone's super-excited and praying for good weather,'' she said.

The school is at the end of Oromahoe School Rd, off SH10 between the Puketona roundabout and Pakaraka junction. Dress warmly and bring a torch to find your way back to your car.

If rain is forecast the event will be shifted to Sunday, June 20, or Saturday, June 26. Any date change will be publicised on the school's Facebook page on Friday morning.