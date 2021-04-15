Whangārei Young Mariners top in their field

This group of 12 young mariners from Whangārei placed in 42 events between them.

This group of 12 young mariners from Whangārei placed in 42 events between them.

A group of young Whangārei female seafarers have returned from a national regatta with a horde of trophies and a ton of confidence after taking out this year's national regatta.

A dozen girls aged between 7-17 from the Whangārei Young Mariners unit travelled to Rotorua for the recent Young Mariner National Regatta and returned with 42 placings within their various age groups. Twenty-six of these were firsts in sailing, canoeing, rigging, pulling (rowing), swimming, seamanship – both on and off the water – as well as target shooting.

They won third place in overall Top Junior Unit and first place in both Overall Top Intermediate and Senior Units. As a result, they returned as New Zealand's Top Young Mariners Unit for 2021.

Parent Andie Ferguson said the unit leaders and parents were "absolutely proud" of the girls, especially having to sail in trialling conditions.

Whangārei Young Mariner sailing crews waiting for more wind to race.

"There was no wind during the sailing so they had to work really hard. It was such a confidence boost, especially for the young ones.

"The picture says it all – they are just so proud of themselves. They absolutely smashed it."

The team comprised Michelle Skovlund, Phoebe Buckland, Imogen Mitchell, Elsa Temple, Riana Lane, Ariane Welsh, Freya Temple, Lauren Watchlin, Luca Campbell, Grace Campbell, Rebecca Buckland and Amelie Blackburn.

They competed in both sunburst and cutter class sailing, cutter rowing, seamanship and boat handling, canoe racing, swimming, lifesaving and target shooting, as well as a wrap-up iron woman event testing physical skill and problem-solving.

The annual event was attended by nine other clubs and involved setting up a campsite with twice-daily inspections over the four days.

Whangārei Young Mariners leading the fleet in light winds at Lake Rotorua.

Said unit leader Kerry Webster: "We had 12 girls aged nine to 17 years old representing Northland and they really pushed themselves to achieve at every level over the whole four day's of competition. That's really inspirational."

Whangārei Young Mariners has been running since 1984 and provides opportunities for fun, friendship and adventure. Through mariner activities, girls are encouraged to reach their potential, be independent, confident and caring.

The unit currently has spaces available for girls aged 8-16. For more information, go to the Whangārei Young Mariners Facebook page or contact: kerry.webster@ymnz.org