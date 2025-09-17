But Schultz said that on Saturday, September 6, she went to go out and found the ramp was missing.

This means she is locked inside her home and unable to do her usual activities, including attending Forget-Me-Not Adult Day Centre three days a week.

Her neighbour Kirikau De Laurier – who is a social worker student and advocate for tāngata whaiora – found CCTV footage showing two people on the street on the night of Friday, September 5.

The footage shows the pair trying to take a metal cover from roadworks down the street, but they are unable to lift it, so they take the ramp instead.

De Laurier believes the people might have thought the ramp was worth something for scrap metal, because it was not immediately obvious it was plastic.

Sholeen Schultz says she misses going to her programme at Forget-Me-Not Adult Day Centre, now that she can't get out of her flat. Photo / Denise Piper

“We never thought that somebody would want to take a disability ramp,” he said.

De Laurier is frustrated that others’ thoughtless actions have affected Schultz so badly.

“She’s worked really hard to be in a good place. With all the challenges of being trapped in your body, then being trapped in your home ... it’s upsetting.”

Schultz said it was awkward not having the ramp, and she admitted to feeling a bit uneasy knowing it had been taken from outside her home.

De Laurier acted on behalf of Schultz to encourage the ramp to be returned, including posting an appeal on social media.

The temporary ramp covered the three steps it takes to get up to Sholeen Schultz’s flat, enabling her to walk up to the entrance with her walker. Photo / Denise Piper

He is also encouraging fellow NorthTec students to help build her a replacement ramp.

Disability advocate Jonny Wilkinson from Tiaho Trust was also incredulous at the theft.

“How bizarre; who would steal a ramp?

“I think there’s a general lack of awareness about just how disabling an action like that might be.”

Wilkinson said people with impairments face a lot of barriers, and this has added a barrier to Schultz’s life.

“Individuals aren’t disabled – they may have impairments, but it’s the environment that disables them,” he said.

“In this particular case, the individuals who stole the ramp have added to the disability by creating another barrier in their lives.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.