Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Ramp theft traps Whangārei woman with disabilities in her flat

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Sholeen Schultz, here with her neighbour Kirikau De Laurier, can't get out of her flat because her ramp has been stolen. Photo / Denise Piper

Sholeen Schultz, here with her neighbour Kirikau De Laurier, can't get out of her flat because her ramp has been stolen. Photo / Denise Piper

A Whangārei woman with disabilities has been left stranded in her home after her temporary ramp was taken from outside her flat.

Sholeen Schultz has spinal decompression and a chromosome defect as well as multiple sclerosis, which leaves her reliant on a walker and unable to stand for more than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save