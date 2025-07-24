Advertisement
On The Up: Unique Whangārei service meets need for respite options for disabled

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Jordan Keet-Lee and Odette Keet are pleased to be able to use the supported respite service in Whangārei, thanks to Tiaho Trust's Jonny Wilkinson, back left, and Whangārei Accessible Housing Trust's Carolyn Passmore and Susanne Scanlen. Photo / Denise Piper

A lack of Northland respite care options means younger people with disabilities are using rest homes or hospitals so their family can have a break.

Northland disability groups are now teaming up to offer a unique solution - a supported, accessible, short-term respite service in central Whangārei.

Jonny Wilkinson said

