Forget Me Not celebrated 30 years in operation on Wednesday. Pictured here are long-time employees and volunteers Cathie Tulloch, with Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo, Janette Drake, Carol King and Helen McGregor. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Forget Me Not celebrated 30 years in operation on Wednesday. Pictured here are long-time employees and volunteers Cathie Tulloch, with Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo, Janette Drake, Carol King and Helen McGregor. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Forget Me Not adult day centre in Whangārei is celebrating its 30th year in operation and manager Dr Tina Darkins says the ongoing success comes down to the dedication of those involved.

On Wednesday the anniversary was marked with a visit by the mayor, cake, food and entertainment.

You may have seen the vans adorned in blue and yellow flowers dabbling around Whangārei with a host of smiling faces inside and wondered where they were off to.

According to diversional therapist Carol King - who has been employed at Forget Me Not since its inception - the answer is all over the place.

Once a month clients may go on excursions to the Whangārei Aquatic Centre, Ten Pin Bowling, museum and arts facilities and elsewhere.

Three vans and cars transport clients to and from the centre Monday to Friday for 49 weeks a year between 8am and 4pm.

With a capacity for 40 client visits per day, both Darkins and King believe the way they operate gives clients a sense of autonomy and rest for whānau, friends and caregivers.

An average day includes exercises, crafts, table activities, indoor bowls, and simply socialising.

Catering to ages 18 to 92 years with disabilities, fragility, memory loss, head injuries or simply elderly individuals, they don’t believe in separating people by a medical condition.

“We’re a bit different like that,” Darkins said.

Four trained diversional therapists work alongside dedicated volunteers, management and the board. Staff are trained in how to inspire clients and keep their world vibrant.

Darkins has been involved for 17 years and said she was grateful for the “wonderful vision” of Margaret Hibbert 30 years ago to provide the service to the community.

A cake marked the 30-year mark for Forget Me Not on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I’ve just been amazed by the dedication of the staff and the gratitude of the clients and whanāu and the great board of trustees who are supportive. We’ve got a great team of the board and management and staff and volunteers,” Darkins said.

King said the centre “reaches out to the community” and makes it a “better place” to be in.

Clients go home happy and raving about their day, she said.

“It’s a fine example of an accessible community organisation,” Darkins said.

Forget Me Not is always on the lookout for funding and volunteer drivers. You can reach out to manager@forgetmenot.org.nz or call (09) 437 1144.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.