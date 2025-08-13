When she rang the Electoral Commission, staff were able to confirm her enrolment was updated in November 2023 – shortly after the election – but could not tell her how and why the change was made.

While Chase would like to change back to the Māori roll, switches between rolls can not happen in the three months before an election.

This means it is too late for her to vote in the Whangārei District Māori Ward or Northland Regional Council’s Te Raki ward.

After publicity about the incident, the Electoral Commission replied to Chase’s query and were able to show how she had requested a switch to the general roll at an event in August 2023.

Because the change was within the three months before an election, it was not processed until November.

Whangārei woman Chala Chase encourages voters to make sure their enrolment details are correct before the local body elections. Photo / NZME

Chase said during the event, while trying to confirm her enrolment details, she inadvertently ticked “Māori descent – general roll” instead of “Māori descent on Māori roll”.

“I see where I made the mistake ... I just ticked the first one that said ‘Māori descent’.”

Chase said the change was unintentional and it was frustrating Electoral Commission staff were unable to tell her what had happened when she first called them.

“I do apologise – it’s all very unclear – and in my head I thought I was still on the Māori roll.”

Chase hoped the publicity would encourage people to check their enrolment details and make sure they are on the roll they want to be on.

While she is not able to vote in the Māori wards, Chase said she will still vote in the upcoming local body elections, with voting running from September 9 to October 11.

Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said the Electoral Commission had not detected any unusual patterns with people moving off the Māori roll to the general roll, or being unenrolled despite their details being up-to-date.

Some people were unable to find their enrolment record online but the website search was strict to maintain voter privacy, he said.

“We have heard the feedback and will look at how we can improve the experience for people.”

Le Quesne said people’s concerns are being taken seriously.

Anyone who has questions about their enrolment can call freephone 0800 36 76 56 or email enquiries@elections.govt.nz, he said.

