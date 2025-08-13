“I see where I made the mistake ... I just ticked the first one that said ‘Māori descent’.”
Chase said the change was unintentional and it was frustrating Electoral Commission staff were unable to tell her what had happened when she first called them.
“I do apologise – it’s all very unclear – and in my head I thought I was still on the Māori roll.”
Chase hoped the publicity would encourage people to check their enrolment details and make sure they are on the roll they want to be on.
While she is not able to vote in the Māori wards, Chase said she will still vote in the upcoming local body elections, with voting running from September 9 to October 11.
Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said the Electoral Commission had not detected any unusual patterns with people moving off the Māori roll to the general roll, or being unenrolled despite their details being up-to-date.
Some people were unable to find their enrolment record online but the website search was strict to maintain voter privacy, he said.