Whangārei woman switched from Māori roll had accidentally ticked general roll

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW panel with Newstalk ZB Host Tyler Adams and Journalist Carmen Parahi

A Northlander frustrated that she was switched from the Māori roll to the general roll without her knowledge has now found the mistake was hers.

But Chala Chase, from Takahiwai in Whangārei, said the incident is still a good reminder to voters to check their details are correct.

Chase (Ngātiwai,

