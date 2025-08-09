“It makes me feel ripped off because I enrolled and I should be voting in the Māori roll but that’s been taken away from me.
“It’s unjust because it happened without my permission, my authorisation and my say-so. I feel like the option has been taken away from me and I should have that right.”
Chase admitted she did not see her enrolment pack, posted in April, which contained the incorrect details.
She suspected it got lost on her papakāinga where three families share a mailbox.
She encouraged others to check enrolment details, rather than assuming they are the same as last election.
Lyndon is also encouraging people to check their enrolment details and to follow up if there are any issues.
Many people were unable to find their enrolment records online but that could be because the Electoral Commission’s vote.nz website requires absolute accuracy with name and address details, she explained.
Anyone having trouble online should call the commission on 0800 36 76 56 to check their details, Lyndon said.
Le Quesne said the commission understands the frustration when people can’t find their records online and will look at how it can improve the experience.
Despite receiving hundreds of phone calls a day over the past few days, it has not detected any unusual patterns with voters being moved from the Māori roll to the general roll or being unenrolled, he said.
“We are taking people’s concerns seriously. Anyone who has questions about their enrolment can call freephone 0800 36 76 56 or email enquiries@elections.govt.nz.”
Māori can change between the Māori and general rolls any time except the three months before an election or byelection, and the choice is up to each person, Le Quesne said.
“We won’t put voters on either roll by default and we won’t change a person’s roll without their permission, either online using verified ID or by providing a signed enrolment form.”
After a roll change is made, a letter of confirmation is sent out so people can check their details and make any corrections, he said.