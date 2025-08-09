Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei woman can’t vote in Māori wards after unauthorised roll switch

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Electoral Reform Working Group Chair Nick Smith talks to Ryan Bridge about recommendations to revive local democracy.

A Whangārei woman feels frustrated and “ripped off” after she was moved from the Māori roll to the general roll without her knowledge or consent.

Chala Chase is now unable to vote for Māori ward candidates as it is too late for her to revert to the Māori roll before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save