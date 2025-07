Te Pāti Māori has filed urgent High Court proceedings over reports of people being removed from the electoral roll. Photo / RNZ

Te Pāti Māori has filed urgent High Court proceedings over reports of people being removed from the electoral roll. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Te Pāti Māori says it has filed urgent proceedings in the High Court over reports people have been removed from the electoral roll or shifted off the Māori electoral roll.

It’s not yet clear what the nature of the legal proceedings are but the party has been approached for clarification.

RNZ has spoken to several affected people, including one woman who could not find herself on the Māori roll despite going through the process of switching to it last year.