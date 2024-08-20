In Whangārei, about 10 striking officers waving placards got plenty of toots of support from passing motorists on busy Western Hills Drive on Tuesday morning.

First Union is calling on the coalition Government to fulfil its promises to fully fund the ambulance service to end the drawn-out pay talks, said national ambulance co-ordinator Faye McCann.

“Without solving the issue of funding now, we will be back in the same position next year and the year after that, before the Government finally acknowledges that we can’t run an effective ambulance service when we’re relying on charity donations and austerity.”

New Zealand Ambulance Association chairman Mark Quin said ambulance officers are underpaid and underappreciated, and the service is struggling to recruit and retain skilled staff.

“It’s time that both Hato Hone St John and Health NZ recognise the importance and value of the ambulance service in the wider health spectrum, and the need to move away from charity organisation as the provider of ambulance services if Hato Hone St John can’t move with the times and be fiscally responsible.”

In response to the strikes, Hato Hone St John is reminding members of the public to only call 111 for an ambulance in a medical emergency, saying calls that are not immediately life-threatening may face a delay or a request for the patient to get themselves to hospital or a medical clinic if safe.

Deputy chief executive - ambulance operations Dan Ohs said for non-emergencies, people should contact Healthline, their GP, or their local pharmacy in the first instance.

But he said emergency care will still be provided where needed.

“Remember if you have an emergency, you should still dial 111.”

St John has also advised health providers to encourage patients to seek alternative transport when they are referred to an emergency department, and for hospitals to prioritise high-acuity patient transfers.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.