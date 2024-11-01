Rob Ludlow has gone from strength to strength following a vicious street attack in February 2023 that left him fighting for his life in hospital. Photo / Lindashootz
Northland street attack survivor Rob Ludlow has made a courageous comeback, competing in his first bodybuilding competition just over a year after being released from hospital.
Ludlow, who was assaulted in Whangārei in February 2023 leaving him in a coma fighting for his life in Auckland hospital, not only smashed his goal by winning two medals, he’s now on the path to becoming a personal trainer.
Just competing in the Waikato Natural & Regional Championships in Rotorua on October 19 was a huge win for Ludlow, who has undergone extensive rehabilitation to re-learn how to eat, walk, talk, and read.
“At the start of the year I was pretty sad and down, I was depressed I couldn’t go to work,” he said.
“It was a big goal for me to do that, and now I have the job I’m looking forward to training for.
“Before the accident, it was always a dream to be a gym worker, after spending years going to the gym, I can combine my hobby with a job.
“I’m very excited to help people through their recovery and with their strength.
“With the things I went through in hospital, I can start helping people out.”
Ludlow thanked Elysha for helping him practice his routine, and Auckland-based nutritionist Leanne Simays for her diet advice.
He also thanked his posing coach Brad Wade, an Auckland-based Les Mills personal trainer who also helped with Ludlow’s training programme.
Wade, who grew up in Australia and is an ex-premier level rugby and AFL player, also sustained a life-changing head injury in 2009 when he was hit in the head with a bat in Auckland while walking home from a party.