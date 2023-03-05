Rob Ludlow, pictured with his wife and children, is in hospital in a coma following an alleged assault in central Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

A Northland man is fighting for his life while in a coma in Auckland hospital after an alleged assault on a night out in Whangārei.

The family of Rob Ludlow want to thank the “absolutely beautiful community” for their support after the young father was hospitalised following an alleged assault in Whangārei.

Ludlow, a construction manager at Whangārei commercial building company Guyco Construction, was the victim of a serious assault on Water St on February 26 at about 2.45am.

The 36-year-old – who has a 2-year-old son and 1-month-old daughter with wife Elysha - was flown to Auckland Hospital for emergency surgery for a life-threatening head injury.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a close friend, who the Northern Advocate agreed not to name, said Ludlow is still in a coma in critical condition.

“Everything is quite unknown at this stage,” she said.

“It’s hard for everyone, they’re a young family ... it’s going to be a tough road for all of Rob’s family. Which is why we wanted to create a Givealittle page, to take the pressure off going forward.

“We want to support the family as much as possible.”

The friend set up a Givealittle page on Saturday and already nearly $20,000 has been donated.

“The support that has been offered has been insane,” she said.

“The community is absolutely beautiful.

“The speed that the Givealittle page has grown is a testament to the people that they are.

“They’re well-loved people and everyone they meet they touch.”

The funds will be used to take financial pressure off the family while Ludlow is recovering.

They will help with travel to and from Auckland and accommodation for family members while he receives treatment.

The friend said it was still too early to tell what the future holds.

“We do not know what the road ahead looks like right now but providing he does wake up, we do know that it will be a long rehabilitation process. It will be a difficult time for Rob’s family, especially his amazing wife Elysha, their (almost) 2-year-old and their 1-month old baby.”

“We want to be able to wrap as much love and support around the family at this time and so have set up this page to help with the costs involved in Rob’s support and recovery, especially as he can’t be based in Whangārei at this time.

Police have said a group of men was involved in the assault.

Officers executed a search warrant and located a male who was spoken to in relation to the incident. He has been referred to Youth Aid Services. The Police investigation into the alleged assault is continuing.

The Givealittle page is at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-us-support-the-ludlows?fbclid=IwAR39jRzqnYG9NlkGDYSYPzyEOQXWpO_a1YCdqWV_4Pn553I_qSglHUG_6Cg&mibextid=Zxz2cZ and at edition time yesterday had reached $19,395.



