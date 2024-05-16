Youth aged between 12 to 24 will be able to ride the CityLink bus for free. Photo / File

Nova Scotia centenary

The Waipū community is hosting a celebration of the Nova Scotia Junction heritage building on June 1. The celebration, from 3.30pm, marks 100 years of the building and includes live music, Italian cuisine, cocktails, the Waipū Highland pipe band, face painting, and an auction with prizes at 5pm. The former National Bank building received heritage status as a category 2 historic building by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in 2022.

Free bus rides

This Youth Week from May 20-25, rangitahi aged between 12 to 24 will be able to ride the CityLink bus for free. Simply download your free ticket from the CityLink website or grab one from posters across town. You can also pick tickets up from Rose Street bus station, schools, Youth Space and the Whangārei Central Library.

Debut Latin festival

The first edition of the Whangārei Latin American Festival is set to take place on June 1 and the public is invited. The family-friendly event will include live music, dance performances, traditional delicacies and cultural demonstrations representing the various Latin American countries. The one-day festival aims to celebrate the vibrant culture of the collective region and will take place in the Te Kotahitanga Expo Hall, Forum North from 2pm to 8pm.

Child safety

Mark your calendar for a child restraint workshop in time for road safety week, with three different locations to choose from. A qualified technician will be able to check if your car seat is installed correctly. All workshops run between the hours of 3pm and 5pm. For Raumanga, head to Bunnings Warehouse on May 20 and the Onerahi Police Station will be hosting on Wednesday, May 22 and Ōtangarei Marae on Thursday, May 23.

Whangārei Repair Cafe is back

Whangārei Repair Cafe is back this Saturday, May 18 from 1.30pm until 4pm at Reyburn House Gallery. This month volunteers bring repair skills for knitwear, clothing, heavy-duty sewing, teddy surgery, tool and knife sharpening, bike repair, electrical repair and woodworking. If you know the specific part needed to repair your item, please bring it along. All parts should be cleaned of crumbs and water before being bought in. There will be flat whites and baking for sale to fund the venue hire.







