Trucks driving on Port Marsden Highway have large blind spots - with cyclists and pedestrians easily disappearing from view, he said.
With Bream Bay being “one of the most fantastic parts of New Zealand” and residents flocking there for fishing, swimming, walking and biking, the clash with heavy industry becomes even more apparent, Newey said.
“To take that risk away, the bike path is paramount.”
Council traffic safety and roading engineer Pat Sugrue said council is supporting the project with $400,000 in funding, plus a further $800,000 for the high-priority Waipu to Waipu Cove cycle trail.
Sugrue said off-road paths were not included when the area developed, such as when the port moved to Marsden Point in 2007, because the growth in cycling was unforeseen.
Since then active modes of transport like cycling have become more prevalent, especially with e-bikes, and interest has grown as the council builds its shared path network across the district, he said.
