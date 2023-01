Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Ruakaka, south of Whangarei. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on One Tree Point Road, Ruakākā.

The two-car crash, about 30km south of Whangarei, was reported to police about 5.40pm.

“Initial indications are there have been injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Police advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.