Whangārei school students among national clean-up programme

Onerahi Primary School children are among 12 Northland schools taking part in the Nestle for Healthier Kids Sea Cleaners programme.

Whangārei's Hatea Loop has a little less litter thanks to Onerahi Primary School children.

A class recently spent the day cleaning up the area as part of the Nestle for Healthier Kids Sea Cleaners programme, which helps educate young Kiwis to keep oceans rubbish-free.

The programme involves more than 250 primary schools across New Zealand and Onerahi Primary School is one of 12 from Northland taking part.

The Nestle for Healthier Kids Sea Cleaners programme, created by Nestle New Zealand in partnership with Kiwi non-profit organisation Sea Cleaners, gives schools across the country free access to tools and resources to help kids understand the impact of litter.

Students are given free clean-up kits made from 100 per cent reusable and recyclable materials.

These include free online resources for all schools around New Zealand and the free clean-up kits are made from 100 per cent reusable and recyclable materials, comprising paper collection bags, cotton gloves and guides to help students correctly sort the rubbish.

The programme, which launched last year, aims to educate a new generation of young Kiwis about how their individual actions can have a positive impact on the planet, while helping to tackle the rubbish problem currently plaguing waterways.

Onerahi Primary School teacher Mara Kronfeld said: "Our kids care about their community and about protecting the environment. They are motivated to learn more about what they can do to help so the arrival of our Nestle for Healthier Kids Sea Cleaners kit was highly anticipated.

"Our students are keen to learn about and be involved in part of the solution to some of the key issues facing the world today. This programme ticks all the boxes and gets them excited about the actions they can individually and collectively take to help protect our planet."

Students recently took part in a clean-up of the Hatea Loop Walkway.

She said the clean-up at the Hatea Loop Walkway, complemented in-class learning, helping students understand the challenges, as well as the actions they can take to care for the environment.

"It gives them practical experience helping keep oceans rubbish-free, now and into the future."

The Nestle for Healthier Kids Sea Cleaners programme forms part of Nestle's vision to ensure that none of its packaging ends up in landfill or as litter and is an integral step in the journey to waste reduction.

Sea Cleaners CEO Hayden Smith said: "By motivating the next generation into conservation action, we are engaging and educating young people on an important issue, which will allow us to collectively work to preserve New Zealand's waterways for the benefit of the marine life and enjoyment of all users – for generations to come.

The other Northland schools taking part in the programme are: Kaikohe Christian School, Whangārei School, Ahipara School, Kaitaia School, Waiharara School, Kaurihohore School,

Ruawai Primary School, Hora Hora School (Te Mai), Kamo School, Selwyn Park School and Opononi Area School.