Whangārei school boy chooses to help others instead of gifts on his birthday

Beaudy Barnes, 7, was excited to meet Ruakākā volunteer surf lifeguards, from left, Brooklyn Wilson, Connor Guest and Kyran Gillespie. Photo / supplied

Birthdays for most children are about presents.

But not for Whangārei 7-year-old Beaudy Barnes. The Otaika Valley School student asked his classmates to contribute to his donations bucket instead of bringing the youngster a gift at his 7th birthday party.

They were able to raise $350 that went straight to the Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol.

Beaudy wondered if the money could be used to purchase some "ninja binoculars" equipped with night vision.

His mother Sharon Barnes floated the idea to him after Beaudy requested the whole school attend his birthday party.

"I suggested it for three reasons. One, you don't need 50 presents – it's too many for one kid," Barnes said.

"Two, I don't want him to think birthdays are about presents. Three, when someone feels they have to buy a gift but they're on a budget – I hate the burden it can become."

Barnes said her stance was further cemented by Covid-19 potentially making life harder for people.

Beaudy was treated to presents from his family on his birthday and had a small party with his classmates that was "about having fun with his friends".

"We talked about the gift of giving and how helping others can make your heart feel happy," Barnes said.

"He could see that it was a kind idea and was excited to have a party."

Barnes proposed donating any money raised to Whangārei Hospital or other charities but said Beaudy's heart was set on surf lifeguards following his first up close encounter with them during the summer.

"We were in Auckland for the summer holidays and he'd jammed his finger in a door," Barnes said.

Later the family stopped at Orewa Beach for a swim where Beaudy held his hand up to keep his sore finger out of the water.

"The rescue boat came out to make sure he was okay. He loved that they came out to check on him."

Beaudy was even more awe-struck when he learned lifeguards gave up their time during the holidays to patrol beaches to keep people safe.

Beaudy chose Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol as the beach is a family favourite and they often go there.

"We never expected as many donations as we received but Beaudy was very excited to be able to hand over his donation bucket and meet the lifeguards," Barnes said. "The lifeguards were very grateful for the contribution."