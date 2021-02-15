Surf's up: Fun for everyone at Tiaho Trust's annual surf day

Charlize Casey, 10, from Ruakākā surfs in on a wave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Perfect weather, perfect waves and big smiles lit up the 8th annual Ruakākā Beach surf day for people with disabilities.

Organised by the Tiaho Trust, it attracted 30 surfers and chief executive Jonny Wilkinson said the event was well supported by local businesses and volunteers.

Raven Casey, 9, from Ruakākā has fun in the surf. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It's always a great feeling to catch a wave, everyone had a big smile on their face," he said.

Four teams of volunteers took the riders out on paddle boards, before letting them loose in the surf.

Tori Clark from Hikurangi is helped stay steady on the wave by volunteer Gavin Carroll from One Tree Point. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Wilkinson said they formed a "human corridor" to ensure that if a surfer fell off there was always someone close by.

The Waipū Learn to Surf School provided stand-up paddle boards and the Ruakaka Surf Club opened their club rooms for the group.

Reuben Leslie, 14, from Tikipunga stands up and gets a fist pump of appreciation. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Both organisations helped out with volunteer lifeguard support.

Other support came from Ray White Real Estate through its 'we can help with that' community fund, and On the Run Distributors, who provided primo drinks to the surfers.

A limit of 30 surfers ensured a safe ratio of volunteers to participants, but Wilkinson said they were usually able to accommodate people who showed up on the day.

No one missed out this year.

Ming Ming Edgar gets encouragement as he surfs his way to the shore. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A community highlight, the event attracted long-time participants and some who had never caught a wave before.

Eight of the surfers came from Blomfield Special School and staff volunteered their support.

Tiaho Trust's chief executive Jonny Wilkinson at the Trust's annual surf day. Photo / Michael Cunnningham

The age range of surfers was usually 8 to 14 years, but this was flexible, said Wilkinson.

The Tiaho Trust, based in Whangārei, provides an advocacy service for people with disabilities and a hub for obtaining advice and support.