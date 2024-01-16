Motorists have been asked to avoid the area around Tarewa Rd, Morningside, after a serious crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whangārei road has reopened after it was closed following a serious crash.

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on Tarewa Rd, Morningside, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Tarewa Rd was closed between Anzac Rd and State Highway 1 and diversions were put in place.

Police have thanked motorists for their patience while emergency services worked at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the incident and police are continuing to make enquiries into the crash.

