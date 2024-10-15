A character property in the heart of Whangārei central business district is offering a chance to invest in a new bar and restaurant, a bank and four first-floor residential apartments.
The freehold site on the corner of Bank and Vine streets is offered for sale by deadline, closing 4pm on October 24.
It is fully occupied by a diverse mix of commercial and residential tenants, providing a secure asset, said Bayleys in the North Commercial director Nigel Ingham, who is marketing the property with colleague Daniel Sloper.
“It’s pretty rare for a fully leased, split-risk asset in such a prime location to come to the regional market ... This property stands out as a highly attractive opportunity for those seeking to diversify their portfolios.”
With a 820sq m footprint, the property generates $178,220 a year in rental income, split across two commercial tenants on the ground floor and four residential apartments above.