Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei principal urges students to stay clear of TikTok's 'blackout' craze

3 minutes to read
Whangārei Girls' High School principal Anne Cooper, in a newsletter last month, urged students to not take part in a dangerous TikTok trend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Girls' High School principal Anne Cooper, in a newsletter last month, urged students to not take part in a dangerous TikTok trend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Last month, a Whangārei school principal sent out a newsletter bringing to light an ongoing TikTok craze, and urged students to refrain from taking part in the "unsafe practice".

Addressing the TikTok trend where teenagers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.