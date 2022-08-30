Whangārei Police at Onerahi this morning after a body was believed to have been found in mangroves on Whangārei Heads Rd. Photo / Tania Whyte

Motorists on Whangārei Heads Rd will experience delays this morning as police conduct investigations following a body being discovered in mangroves.

Police said at this stage the matter is not being treated as suspicious and Police are conducting routine enquiries. This relates to an earlier sudden death incident.

Police had set up a scene tent beside the road, just past Beach Rd heading towards Parua Bay as they investigated.

Motorists are advised there are road closures in place while Police conduct a scene examination.

Police initially set up tape and had a scene guard in place overnight and the area was cordoned off first thing this morning by officers while the investigation was underway.

No further details were available at edition time.