WDC AV technician Benji Cochran, Bell Tech owner Tim Bell and WDC events co-ordinator Lana van Bergenhenegouwen working with Sound Cave to set up the event. Photo / Tania Whyte

Santa will be landing his sleigh at Pohe Island in Whangārei for Christmas this weekend for a night of family festivities.

“We haven’t had a Christmas in the park for a couple of years,” said Whangārei District Council venue and events manager Bea Mossop.

“We need to come together and celebrate, it’s been a bit of a hard year.”

Entry to the event is completely free and people are encouraged to bring a blanket, chair or beanbag and get comfortable on the field to watch the entertainment followed by a fireworks display.

“It’s really important, especially at this time, to have these events that are free for all community to come along and engage, enjoy and connect.

“This is really to give something back to the community,” Mossop said.

Attendees can bring along a picnic and empty bottles to fill up with water, or support local food vendors selling heaps of yummy food on the night.

There will be plenty of activities for the kids including Santa’s Grotto - with help and printed photos from The Hits Northland - Circus Kumarani, face painting, bouncy castles and WDC’s new play trailer.

The main stage will be pumping with variety shows, hosted by MC extraordinaire Charmaine Soljak from The Hits Northland.

Performing groups include OTIUM NZ, Moberg, Hātea Kapa Haka, Sistema Whangārei - Toi Akorangi, and solo musicians Nathan Calver, Ness, John Leigh Calder and opera singer Sophie Sparrow.

While the weather forecast isn’t looking too sunny, WDC assured the rugby fields are specially engineered to drain quickly, which helps to stop them from getting too muddy.

The council said it will make a call at 10am on Saturday if the event is called off.

There will be limited parking available for disability card holders only at the Pohe Island carpark. The event is wheelchair accessible with a viewing area.

The rest of the public should take advantage of the free parking from 2pm in town and catch a free bus, walk or Beam scooter to the event according to WDC.

Gates at William Fraser Memorial Park on Riverside Drive, Whangārei open at 4.30pm with stage performances kicking off at 5pm.

The event is smoke-free, vape-free and alcohol-free.

Christmas at Pohe Island is on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 4.30pm to 9.30pm. For more information check the WDC website.



