Police want sightings of this station wagon, with distinctive wheels, believed to be a Mazda, to get in touch as their investigations into an alleged murder in the Onerahi continue. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei Police want public help to track the movements of a car as their investigations into an alleged murder in the city continue.

Bob Kleiman, aged 60, died at a residential address on Edge St, in Onerahi, on Thursday, October 27.Police have now released a photograph of a vehicle that was in the area around the time of Kleiman's death.

Police are asking for anyone who has sighted the above car, believed to be a red Mazda station wagon, on Edge St around October 26 or 27 to get in touch.

Anyone with any relevant information can contact Police on 105 quoting file 221027/5890, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Whangārei man Ike Wellington Kingi, 42, who is listed as a fisherman, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Bob Kleiman when he appeared in the High Court at

Whangārei on Friday. Kleiman, 56, was found dead at a house on Edge St around 3pm on October 27. Kingi will next appear in court in February.

Following the arrest, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell of Whangārei CIB said police were still appealing to the public to come forward with any information to assist their inquiries.

Doell acknowledged those who had already provided information and said police continued to provide support to the victim's family as they dealt with their loss.

Police in Edge St, Onerahi, on October 27 where the body of Bob Kleiman was found, sparking a murder investigation. Photo / NZME

Police were called to an address on Edge St around 3pm on October 27, when the body was found.

Three days later, police appealed for anyone who had seen a dark-coloured Nissan Navara in the area to come forward. Police were particularly interested in the vehicle's movements around Onerahi and Whangārei on October 26 and 27.

It was also understood to have travelled through Kawakawa and Kaitaia over the following three days.

Doell said at the time police were interested in the vehicle and identifying its occupants as they may have been able to assist police with inquiries.

She added that police knew a number of people with information about the man's death had not yet come forward, and encouraged them to do so.