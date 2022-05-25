Alisha Harper and mum Bonnie Whitaker, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago, inspiring Alisha to organise her first Pink Ribbon Breakfast. The second on Saturday will be even better

Eighteen months ago Alisha Harper's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, inspiring her to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast for the first time last year.

She got together with her friend Anna and they planned a 'Mum's Day Out' event with a variety of stalls and pamper sessions.

This year they're driven to make their Pink Ribbon Breakfast "bigger and better" with their family fun day out at Whangārei's Barge Park Event Centre on Saturday.

The massages and manicures are back but this year the stalls, pampering and photography will be complemented by pony and tractor rides and bouncy castles.

''After my mother [Bonnie Whitaker] was diagnosed with breast cancer a year and a half ago, I was inspired to support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and raise awareness by hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast event.

"She was diagnosed via a mammogram, which came as a shock to us all, especially after there was no history of breast cancer in the family," Harper said.

Following the diagnosis, the first major concern of Whitaker - a "carer by nature" - was her family.

"Throughout her breast cancer journey, she has been so amazing and so strong. It has also been heartwarming to see the care and support she has been shown, and for her to be on the receiving end of that for once.''

Harper said the Pink Ribbon Breakfast event, the Think Pink Gala, hosted by her and Anna, will be held at the Barge Park Event Centre in Whangārei on Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm.

''Last year was our first time hosting, and we ran a mum's day out with stalls including my business Flourish Maternity, pop-up photography run by Anna at Forever Memories Photography and lots of pamper stalls like massages, and manicures. In total, we raised $2800."

The day was a family affair, with Whitaker helping out and Harper's dad donned in a bright pink apron cooking up a storm on the barbecue.

''They will both be back this year helping support Pink Ribbon, something very close to their hearts,'' Harper said.

The aim is to double last year's fundraising goal.

''The stalls will include all things mum and baby, clothing, toys, candles, soaps, macrame, plants, crafts and much more. We also have a cake stall contributed to by our family and friends.''

She said a minimum of 10 per cent of stallholder sales as well as 100 per cent of door donations, cake sales, bouncy castle and raffle tickets will go to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

''It will be a great occasion for Whangārei, for the community to connect and engage with each other, as well as to promote local businesses, especially after the recent tough times brought about by Covid 19,'' she said.

Entry is by gold coin and money raised will go to Pink Ribbon.

For more info, go visit Flourish Maternity's Facebook page.

■ About 160 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Northland every year, and around 35 will die from it. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women but research shows the earlier it is detected, the better the outcome.

May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast month, where thousands of Kiwis get together to raise vital funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. To learn more go to www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.