Breast care nurses Kathryn Terry and Alison Smith are here to educate Northlanders about breast cancer with help from Pinkie, the Breast Cancer Foundation pink caravan. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Breast care nurses Kathryn Terry and Alison Smith are here to educate Northlanders about breast cancer with help from Pinkie, the Breast Cancer Foundation pink caravan. Photo / Tania Whyte.

She's bright pink and she's here on a mission - to help educate Northlanders about breast cancer - a disease that kills about 35 women in the region every year.

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's iconic pink caravan, 'Pinkie', is in the region this month, with specialist breast nurses available to chat about breast health.

"Every year Pinkie goes on an education tour around New Zealand with our specialist breast nurses, and we're thrilled to be visiting Northland in May, which is also Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month. It's a great chance to talk about mammograms, get advice about checking your breasts, and learn how you can reduce your breast cancer risk," said Ah-Leen Rayner, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's chief executive.

Around 160 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Northland every year, and around 35 will die from it. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women but research shows the earlier it is detected, the better the outcome.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to be breast-aware from the age of 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40.

Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/pinkcaravan to learn more about the Pink Caravan.

May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast month, where thousands of Kiwis get together to raise vital funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. People can sign up to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.

Anyone can host a breakfast, any time or anywhere: no matter how you host, every breakfast is perfect for supporting women with breast cancer.

Pinkie spent three days in Whangārei this week.

Pinkie will be at the following Northland next week sites between 9am-2.30pm each day:

Monday, May 9 – VIP Superette, Kawakawa

Tuesday, May 10 – New World Kerikeri

Wednesday, May 11 – Countdown Kerikeri

Thursday, May 12 – Countdown Paihia

Monday, May 16 – Countdown Kaikohe

Tuesday, May 17 – New World Kaikohe

Wednesday, May 18 – Four Square Rawene

Thursday, May 19 - Four Square Opononi