Whangārei kindy kids want to learn name of bush area they explore

Children from Tikipunga Kindergarten love to play in this area of bush, but want to find out what it is called. Photo / Supplied

Children at a Whangārei kindergarten love playing in an area of bush near their base - but they want help in finding out what the bush area is actually called.

Children from Tikipunga Kindergarten's new nature education programme are hoping to discover the traditional local name of the bush area they use that is between Denby Golf Course and the Tikipunga Library, off Paramount Parade.

One morning a week, 10 children go on an adventure to this natural area where they can explore, create, climb, play games and just be with nature.

The programme is part of a global resurgence in nature-based education that arises from concerns that children are losing touch with nature, aiming to reconnect children with their natural world through first-hand experiences.

Kindergarten head teacher Geoff Fugle said environment-based education gives children a sense of place, braiding their identities together with the place they live, while rebuilding children's relationship with nature is a step towards fostering their sense of kaitiakitanga for our environment.

This learning is highly valued and actively promoted by kaiako at Tikipunga Kindergarten.

''To form a relationship with a place we need to know the stories and histories that are linked to that place - the land, the trees, birds, and insects all have a name, a source, a history, a life. Tikipunga Kindergarten is appealing to local residents of this area for any traditional knowledge or stories related to this community space, in particular what it was originally named,'' Fugle said.

Anybody who can shed light on the original name can contact the kindergarten at 8 Tania Place, Tikipunga, by emailing tikipunga@nka.org.nz or phoning 09 4370053.