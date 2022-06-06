A house is on fire in the Whangārei district of Tikipunga. Video / Michael Cunningham

A fire that extensively damaged a house in Northland is not believed to be suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the fire on Kiripaka Rd in Whangārei was contained about 2.30pm yesterday.

Volunteer fire crews from Kamo and Onerahi attended the blaze, he added.

Three fire appliances were still at the scene about 3pm, along with a fire investigator.

"The fire investigation has started. It's too early to say what a fire investigator might find, but it wasn't flagged as suspicious," Nicholson said.

Firefighters were called to the home after reports of smoke and flames.

Part of Kiripaka Rd was closed shortly after the fire broke out and police were diverting traffic.

Smoke from this house fire in Tikipunga, Whangārei, today, was visible from around the city.

Police had also helped to establish the whereabouts of the house's residents, and they were safe, Nicholson said.

Whangārei senior fire officer Paul Ballentine said the house was extensively damaged, but the residents of the house were in town shopping when it caught fire.

He acknowledged the support of the police and also Northpower in cutting electricity to the house.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the blaze at about 12:15pm.

Two police officers were operating a cordon, directing traffic away from the house, as large plumes of smoke came from the weatherboard house.

A few neighbours who went out into the street to see the fire appear to have been driven back inside by the persistent rain.