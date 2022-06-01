Firefighters check the roof after a blaze at a house on Cemetery Rd in Kāeo. Photo / Peter de Graaf

'Very fortunate' neighbours spotted fire

Neighbours who raised the alarm after a fire broke out in a Kāeo home also smashed a door to get inside and used a garden hose on the flames until firefighters arrived. The Cemetery Rd blaze, just before 4pm on Tuesday, was a few doors down the road from the home of Lindsay Murray, the town's former fire chief. Murray had to drive past the burning house to get a fire truck from the town's fire station. The blaze, reportedly started by a wood burner, was quickly brought under control but the interior was extensively smoke damaged. Fire chief Jo Sweet-Bennett said there was also structural damage but she believed the house could be repaired. The occupants, a woman and her young son, were out at the time so it was "very fortunate" neighbours spotted the fire. They turned off the power, broke a ranch slider to gain access, and fought the flames with a garden hose until Kāeo Fire Brigade arrived backed up by crews from Mangōnui and Kerikeri.

Bad weather brings rude awakening

Wild weather early yesterday gave the volunteers of Rawene Fire Brigade a rude awakening when they were called out at 1.45am to remove a tree blocking the main road into town. Fire chief Zak Bristow said the acacia had fallen across Rawene Rd about 1km south of the hospital. It took about an hour to saw it up and clear the road.

Woman's death remains unexplained

Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a woman found in a Kerikeri river. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said the body was found in Waipapa River, near Waipapa Landing on Kerikeri's Landing Rd, by a member of the public on the afternoon of Sunday, May 22. Her car was located nearby. The woman was aged in her 30s. Robinson said the investigation was ongoing and her death was currently regarded as unexplained. Police earlier appealed to anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the Waipapa Landing area between May 12 and 22 to call 105, quoting file number 220523/0760. Police also wanted to hear from anyone with information about a silver Toyota Estima van in the area between those same dates. Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

New officer joins Northland police

Northland will get one new police officer from the latest wing to graduate from the NZ Police College. Police reached a new milestone with the graduation of 74 new constables on Wednesday – for the first time ever the proportion of female officers across the police workforce will reach 25 per cent. One of the new officers will be stationed in Northland with Auckland getting 25 of the new graduates.

Quad bike destroyed in fire; shed saved

A quad bike was destroyed but a farm shed was saved after a fire at a remote property on Otangaroa Rd, near Kāeo, on Monday. Mangonui fire chef Mark Donnelly said the farmer had parked his quad in a half-round barn about 6.10pm when minutes later it burst into flames. He managed to drag the bike outside but the flames spread across the ground and through pallets to the shed. Mangonui and Kaeo brigades responded. The shed was charred but still structurally sound, Donnelly said.

Alleged robbery on city street

Police are making inquiries into an alleged robbery on Nixon St in Whangārei around 3.50am on Wednesday. Police did not release details about what had unfolded but, by legal definition, robberies involve theft accompanied by violence or threats of violence. A police spokesperson said no injuries were reported regarding the incident. They asked anyone with information to contact 105; or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.