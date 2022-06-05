Northland news in brief: Jewellers ram raided, LPG gas bottle explodes

Police say a number of small items were taken in the ram raid Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are investigating after a ram raid at a jeweller's shop in Kamo early yesterday morning. The frontage of Graeme Johnson Jewels and Time was heavily damaged following the incident. "A number of items were taken," a police spokesperson said. Police were called out to the shop on Kamo Rd at about 3.10am after a report of a ram raid, and are making inquiries. The incident follows dozens of ram raids around the country in the last few months, many of them in Auckland, where three stores were hit in one night just a few weeks ago. In some cases, the culprits - including the drivers - of ram raids have been as young as 11.

Arrests after property raid

A gun, bullets, cannabis and cash have been seized and two people have been arrested after Northland police carried out a search warrant on a gang-linked property. Officers executed a warrant on a house with known gang affiliations in Tikipunga, Whangārei on Thursday. A 40-year-old woman was arrested and faced 20 charges of supplying methamphetamine and one of selling cannabis. A 19-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis for supply and a representative charge of selling cannabis.

Driver sought

Northland police are searching for the driver of a vehicle at the scene of a serious crash on Saturday. At least two people were in serious condition following a two-car crash that blocked State Highway 1 south of Whangārei. Police were notified of the collision at the intersection of Totara Rd, Mata, and SH1 at 5.35pm. Police would like to speak with the driver of an older-style, white Mitsubishi ute with a white canopy, believed to be heading south from the crash site at the time.

LPG bottle explodes

One person has been taken to hospital after an LPG gas bottle in a freedom camping vehicle reportedly exploded. Fire and Emergency were called to Selwyn Ave in Whangārei just after 6am today with reports a person had been injured following an "incident involving a gas bottle in a freedom camper", shift manager Josh Pennefather said. A fire investigator attended the scene, he added. A St John spokesperson said one person had been assessed as having serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northland Base Hospital.

RDA Garden Safari

Kaitaia Riding For The Disabled (RDA) is pleased to announce that its popular Garden Safari will resume this year, taking place on November 6-7 in the Kaitaia town area. People are welcome to set up stalls at RDA's headquarters or at CBEC Garden Centre in Kaitaia. Any inquiries can be made to Irene Knowler on 09 406 2022 or 021 0253 8213.

Marama Davidson talk

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson will speak at a public meeting from 11.30am on Sunday, June 12, at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri. In particular, she will speak about Budget 2022 and the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan.