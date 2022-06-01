Obituary: Mangawhai fire chief Rob Leslie remembered for his humour and humanity

Robert Leslie volunteered for Fire and Emergency NZ for more than 30 years, in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka. Photo / Supplied

Robert Leslie volunteered for Fire and Emergency NZ for more than 30 years, in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka. Photo / Supplied

Tributes are pouring in for Mangawhai fire chief Robert Leslie, after he died unexpectedly following a medical event.

Leslie became chief fire officer of the Mangawhai Volunteer Fire Brigade in 2018, shortly after moving from Kaiwaka.

The 60-year-old had been a volunteer for Fire and Emergency NZ for more than 30 years, after joining the Kaiwaka brigade in the late 1980s.

Leslie's deputy, Graham Kerrigan, said Leslie - known to all as Rob - was just a "good, solid, human being".

"He's got a great sense of humour, he's conscientious, he's funny, he was available, he was faithful ... he was charismatic, just such a likeable guy.

"And then he had all this knowledge to do with Fire and Emergency, the rural sector, logging, because he was in that field.

"As his deputy, there was nothing more reassuring than to jump in the truck with him and look over and know that he's got your back."

Firefighters from the Mangawhai brigade were called out to their chief's medical event at home on Sunday morning.

"Most volunteers join so they can help their community and they know they run the risk that they will turn up to someone they know. We've done that many times, but you never expect it to be one of your crew," Kerrigan said.

Although it was hard for the firefighters, he said it was good for the family to have people they knew in attendance.

A tribute to Leslie on the Mangawhai Volunteer Fire Brigade's Facebook page attracted more than 100 comments.

One commenter said, "Such a lovely man. The Mangawhai community is all the richer for having Rob. Sending you all (and Rob's family) my deepest condolences at this tragic time."

"Truly saddened to read this post. Rob was a top bloke and leader. I have many positive memories of times past ... RIP mate, fly high. I will raise a glass in memory of your life," another wrote.

Leslie is survived by his wife Michelle, "bonus daughter" Kathryn, three siblings, two nephews and three nieces.

The funeral will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 6, at Mangawhai Beach School gymnasium, 34 Insley St, Mangawhai, followed by a reception at the Mangawhai Volunteer Fire Station, 197 Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai Heads.