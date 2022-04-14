Ōpua children perform the haka Aha Ngāpuhi Ē as Myra Larcombe leaves the school for the last time. Photo / Peter de Graaf

'Northland legend' Myra Larcombe has paid a last visit to Ōpua School and the pool in which she taught generations of children to swim.

A hearse carrying Larcombe's casket stopped at the school on Thursday afternoon on the way to her funeral service at Opua Hall.

The 94-year-old died peacefully in her sleep last Saturday.

After a circuit of the school field, the hearse stopped next to the pool, which Larcombe opened with former principal Joe Tipene in 1969, while the children sang waiata.

Daughter Janine Quaid said it meant a lot to share her mother's final journey with the school.

"She was a stubborn, tough, brave lady. We can only strive to be like her," she told the children.

"Don't be sad. Be proud you knew her and you're from Ōpua, a place she loved."

Myra Larcombe is welcomed onto the grounds of Ōpua School as she begins her final journey. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Principal Simon McGowan described her as ''an icon in Ōpua, a legend in the pool and an incredible wit in the staffroom''.

It was no exaggeration to say some children at Ōpua School were only here today because Larcombe had taught their parents how to survive in the water.

''She invested so much in the children, the staff and the community around her. We won't forget her here.''

A hearse carrying Myra Larcombe's casket makes a circuit of the Ōpua School field before stopping outside the pool she and former principal Joe Tipene opened in 1969. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Anthony Williams, of Te Roroa ki Ōpua, led the mihi at the school. Williams leads the occupation of nearby Puketiti Hill, a cause that Larcombe supported.

Joe Tipene also took part in the service with his son Paul Tipene, a police officer.

Paul Tipene gave a speech in Ōpua Hall on behalf of Tony Hill, district commander for Northland police, recognising Larcombe's pioneering role as Northland's first female police officer.

As she left the school for the last time the children performed the haka Aha Ngāpuhi Ē.