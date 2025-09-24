‘Small-scale’ fixes: Whangārei Hospital gets outpatient upgrade, heatpumps

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said the projects are long overdue and are needed simply to keep the lights on in hospitals.

Information from Health NZ Te Whatu Ora shows the three Northland projects will be completed over the next 18 months.

Regional head of infrastructure northern Chris Cardwell called the projects “small-scale” and said they are all within the existing hospital campus, as opposed to being part of the hospital development.

“These projects have been identified by the region, reflecting priorities set by Health New Zealand’s local leadership, and each supports improvement to local clinical services.”

He was unable to specify the cost of each individual project due to commercial sensitivity.

Health Minister Simeon Brown says the 21 projects will "make a real difference for patients and staff". Photo / NZME

The upgrade to Whangārei Hospital’s outpatient rooms will enable them to be used for minor procedures, freeing up capacity in the hospital’s eight theatres.

The integrated operations centre reconfiguration involves upgrading an empty space to accommodate the integrated team, improving patient flow and efficiency in the hospital.

Whangārei Hospital’s gas-fired boiler will also be replaced with an electrical heat pump solution.

Cardwell said the Budget 2025 announcement also includes a remediation programme to enhance the resilience of facilities at all 87 hospitals, which will be rolled out over the next two years, he said.

Meanwhile, building of Whangārei Hospital’s new $35m child health unit continues, as part of the redevelopment programme known as Pihi Kaha.

Health NZ is seeking contractors to extend Whangārei Hospital's carpark 14. Photo / Denise Piper

Health NZ is now searching for a civil contractor to create an extra 552 car parks, extending carpark 14 near Tohora House, between Hospital Rd and Raumanga Stream.

The lack of car parking at the hospital has been exacerbated by the child health unit construction, causing patients to miss appointments and forcing staff to arrive hours early for their shifts.

The Pihi Kaha project steering group urged Health NZ to pay for extra parking out of the project’s depreciation funding, identifying the carpark 14 extension as the best use of funds.

Health NZ has started the process to select a civil contractor for the parking extension, with a request for tender process having closed on Monday.

