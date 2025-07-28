Emsley began to feel unwell on June 6 when she noticed her toe was very sore and felt bruised.

Over the next few days, it became more painful, making walking difficult.

On June 9, Emsley’s GP thought she had gout and prescribed a steroid treatment.

Despite the steroids, she felt very unwell and, the next morning, was so mumbled and confused when talking to her daughter on the phone, her daughter called an ambulance.

Emsley was rushed to Whangārei Hospital with low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, a high temperature and confusion. It took all day for her to be stabilised with intravenous fluids, antibiotics and pain killers.

“My toe was pulsating with pain - it was like a red hot poker and I was almost screaming in pain.”

Heather Emsley, 66, is still batting the infection in her toe and believes the delay for surgery prolonged her recovery. Photo / Denise Piper

Once stabilised, Emsley was admitted to a ward, where doctors began trying to diagnose her illness, including her being prepared on and off for surgery.

An ultrasound eventually identified a problematic pin, inserted into her toe about 25 years ago as a treatment for her rheumatoid arthritis.

“Somewhere along the line, bacteria decided to hone in on that one pin and cause a major infection, which then went through my body.”

A specialist decided Emsley needed surgery to remove the pin and debridement of the wound to clear the infection.

The wait for surgery meant she was unable to eat or drink anything from 2am until about 6pm, however, her operation did not proceed.

This happened for six consecutive days, causing Emsley stress and emotional strain.

Emsley said her situation highlighted the hospital’s staff shortage, and poor communication between the theatre and her ward.

Despite breaking down in tears one day, it was another day before Emsley got her surgery, about 7.45pm on June 22.

She was later told she should have had surgery within 24 hours, not the 140 hours she waited.

“It wasn’t the right process - it was cruel and, from my point of view, Third World. It’s just not something you expect from a modern hospital.”

Emsley’s fight against her infection continued after her surgery, including on-going intravenous antibiotics and wound treatment.

She was discharged from hospital on July 2 but still walks with a moonboot and walking stick.

Health NZ Te Tai Tokerau group director of operations Alex Pimm says some patients expecting surgery need to be deferred for more urgent cases. Photo / Denise Piper

Emsley and her daughter made formal complaints about her treatment, in the hope no other patient would have to go through the same torturous wait.

“I would like to see that no other patient goes through what I went through, in terms of having to wait so long and having to be starved, basically, for that length of time.”

Emsley received a six-page response, with Health NZ apologising for her treatment and outlining plans for improvement. It confirmed someone in her category should have surgery within six to 24 hours.

“It sounds like, by us complaining, it helped them look into what’s wrong,” she said.

Alex Pimm told the Northern Advocate: “We have empathy for Ms Emsley on her health journey and are sorry for her experience at Whangārei Hospital”.

However, Pimm said the acute theatre list is prioritised based on patient need and clinical urgency.

“Unfortunately, this means that on occasion some patients who were expecting surgery are deferred to enable somebody with a more urgent condition to receive treatment.”

Pimm did not answer questions about whether strike action also caused delays, instead encouraging patients to talk with the hospital directly if they have any questions or concerns.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.