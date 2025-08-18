In taking part in the partial strike, nurses risk a 10% wage deduction but they voted to go ahead anyway to highlight the problems, she said.
Health NZ said it is committed to reaching a settlement with the NZ Nurses Organisation but outstanding issues need to be resolved through further bargaining, not more strike action.
The nationwide strikes planned for early September would result in the postponement of about 2250 planned procedures, 3600 first specialist appointments and 8000 follow-up appointments, if they go ahead, it said in a statement.
Health NZ was completely committed to patient and staff safety and values its nursing workforce, it said.
It was exploring improvements to its safe staffing approach and waiting to receive a coherent approach from the union on this.
More nurses than ever before were working for Health NZ and recruitment to fill current vacancies was continuing, Health NZ said.
The offer to the union was fair and better than many others in the public sector, it said.
