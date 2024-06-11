Jan Marshall digs holes and James Bellamy plants a new grove of kahikatea trees grown by the Manaia Bush Recovery group as part of the Mahi Tahi for Manaia. Photo / Nicki Wakefield, Aki Tai Here

Jan Marshall digs holes and James Bellamy plants a new grove of kahikatea trees grown by the Manaia Bush Recovery group as part of the Mahi Tahi for Manaia. Photo / Nicki Wakefield, Aki Tai Here

More than 70 people rolled their sleeves up and got stuck in to a native habitat restoration project on the lower flanks of Mt Manaia in Whangārei Heads.

The Mahi Tahi for Manaia (Collaboration for Manaia) event over June 6-7 was co-led by Weed Action Native Habitat Restoration Trust and Aki Tai Here.

Skilled workers and volunteers from 13 different groups - including hapū and iwi kaitiaki [guardians], Government agencies, community groups and local residents - were brought together to work with one another on equal terms.

Activities included removing weeds and planting native trees.

The event was underpinned by local mātauranga and tikanga [Māori knowledge and culture], with kaumātua Fred Tito sharing with participants the cultural heritage and taonga [treasures] of the area.

“It is right that these groups here today are being led by hapū members who know what areas are safe on our tupuna maunga [mountain ancestor] and what not to touch.”

More than 70 people got involved in the Mahi Tahi for Manaia collaboration. Photo / Nicki Wakefield Aki Tai Here

Tito shared information about the rāhui or restrictions in the area, which include prohibited areas restricted for kauri ora or to help prevent the spread of kauri dieback.

Kapotai Tamihana, from Te Pōari o Ngātiwai Kauri Ora, explained the detailed cleaning procedures required when entering and leaving the area.

The habitat restoration work focused on Whangārei District Council-administered land that has been invaded by pest plants after the felling of a pine forest over a decade ago.

Mike Urlich, ecological adviser to Weed Action Native Habitat Restoration Trust, said action needed to target problematic weeds.

“Careful and targeted control of these invasives like ginger, elaeagnus and queen of the night allows the indigenous plants to flourish and connect the habitat up to the ancient ngahere of Manaia,” he said.

The ambitious event was made possible through support from Foundation North, which aims to build local mātauranga-informed collaborations for native habitat restoration in Whangārei Heads.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years of experience in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.