Whangārei Heads bus service stops while a new one begins

It's a matter of 'use it or lose it' with the bus trials. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was a case of 'use it or lose it' so Whangārei Heads' residents have lost the option of a weekly bus offering them a lift to and from town.

Northland Regional Council (NRC) has made the 'reluctant' decision to withdraw the service due to very low passenger numbers, made worse by the ongoing Covid epidemic. The Thursday service was part of a $70,000 trial beginning late last year, along with a route to Hikurangi from town and back, also in jeopardy of ceasing.

While the Hikurangi public transport service will continue for now, Northland Regional Transport Committee chair Rick Stolwerk said the NRC, which administers the services, had decided to end the approximate year-long trial for Whangārei Heads from early next year.

The Whangārei Heads bus service will discontinue. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"Unfortunately, in the case of 'Whangārei Heads Link', the public support – and associated passenger numbers – just wasn't high enough to make this weekly service viable."

Matters hadn't been helped by a variety of Covid-related restrictions over the past year, including lockdowns.

Faced with ongoing low numbers – including more than one occasion when the 25-seater bus had made the trip with no passengers at all – the council had effectively been left with no practical alternative to the planned January 27, 2022 closure.

The trial was in response to out-of-town residents who had called for public transport. It cost NRC and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency a combined $70,000 with NRC increasing the rates it took from the public for transport over the 2018-2021 financial period for the trials. A Bream Bay bus service was also part of the strategy, launching earlier in 2020, and was still running.

Northland Regional Transport Committee chair Rick Stolwerk.

Cr Stolwerk said, while the council had reluctantly made the decision to end the Whangārei Heads Link, at this stage a decision had been made to continue with the 'Hikurangi Link' service for at least another six months.

However, he urged those keen to see the latter continue longer term to patronise it as much as possible.

"As with all trials, Hikurangi Link is very much a case of 'use it or lose it'. We need to see a roughly 35 per cent percent increase in use to make it viable longer term."

While passenger numbers were not as high as the council would like, at this point they were just high enough to continue the service for another few months. A final decision on Hikurangi Link would likely be made in July 2022.

Cr Stolwerk said the 40-minute trips on Hikurangi Link with a fare of $3 each way were designed to cater largely to people heading to the city wanting to shop and/or meet appointments. After feedback from passengers and the Hikurangi Business Association, NRC would look at additionally diverting to the Hub and Okara Park Shopping Centre on request.

The Summer Beach Bus service is making a comeback this year and adding a route to Ruakākā. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Meanwhile, the Summer Beach Bus is doubling its service after a successful last season.

Cr Stolwerk said the Christmas school holiday Summer Beach Buses trial will run again every Thursday from December 23, 2021 until January 27, 2022 to both Ocean Beach and, this year, Ruakākā Beach.

People wanting to travel to Ocean Beach or Ruakākā Beach can catch either service at Rose St bus terminus on these days at 10am for Ocean Beach or 11.15am for Ruakākā Beach. The bus returns from Ocean Beach carpark at 2.30pm and from Ruakākā beach at 2pm. A trip on either bus will cost $10 per person return.

Further; free bus rides – and giveaways – will be on offer on Thursday December 23 as part of a festive season promotion by Northland's BusLink transport services in the lead-up to Christmas.

The initiative, between NRC and bus operators, Leabourn, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters, Kaikohe Bus Company and Ritchies, will allow people to travel for free on all services within the BusLink family.

CityLink, Mid North Link, Far North Link (including the Kaitaia Pak 'n' Save shopping service), and Hokianga Link will be free. This free travel promotion is normally on Christmas Eve but is being brought forward to Thursday this year to include: Bream Bay Link, Hikurangi and Whangārei Heads Link, that only run on Thursdays.

Cr Stolwerk said the free travel day is a great way to further promote the bus services to both existing users and holiday season shoppers, as well as spread pre-Christmas joy.

"We're hoping plenty of Northlanders will get into the spirit of the day again this year and take advantage of it."

BusLink and NRC team members will be dressed festively and spread the Christmas spirit by handing out giveaways at the Rose St Bus terminus between 8.30am and 11am.

Timetables and further information about both services can be found at online at www.buslink.co.nz