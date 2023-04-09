Amie Redpath stone carving artist talks to Filipa Kobelt, Katharina Friedli, Nina Caulton, Rafaela Kobelt and Carla Kobelt at the Whangārei Heads Art Trail
An arty Easter Weekend was had by many who flocked to the exhibitors at the Whangārei Heads Art Trail on Saturday and Sunday.
After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the Whangārei Heads Art Trail was welcomed back by plenty of visitors who experienced textiles, prints, paintings, photographs, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, sculpture, stone carving and glass works at the 14 venues along the trail.
Northern Advocate Photographer Tania Whyte went along to soak up the creativity.