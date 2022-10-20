A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in Whangārei today. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a car in Whangārei earlier this morning.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle and a car collided on Kokopu Rd, between Atwood Rd and Pipiwai Rd, in Ruatangata around 10.18am.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

As well as the rescue chopper, an ambulance and two rapid response units were dispatched to the scene alongside the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade confirmed the motorcyclist had been injured.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been notified and a partial road closure was in place while officers investigate. However, the closure is expected to be lifted soon.