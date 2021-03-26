Whangārei couple reveal secrets to a 65-year marriage

Ann and Derek have now received two cards from the queen celebrating their wedding anniversaries. Photo / Jodi Bryant

After 65 years of marriage, there's still things Derek and Ann Johnson don't know about each other, such as their first impressions the night they met.

"I want to share a story with you," says Ann, 84, when the Advocate visits. "I want to tell the story of how we met."

And with that, she proceeds to tell the story of how she, then 18, and Derek, then 20, were set up on a blind date in Napier by mutual friends at Derek's work social back in 1956.

"I looked at him and I thought, 'Oh my!' I really took to him straight away. If there's ever such a thing as love at first sight, that was me.

"I've never told him that," she finishes, welling up.

Derek gazes across the room at his wife, before saying: "I thought she must be blind!

"I couldn't believe I was so lucky, really. She wasn't rowdy like a lot of them and was just a really nice person. We were attracted to one another straight away – that's why we didn't waste any time, did we, Ann?"

From that day, the couple were inseparable and married five weeks later.

But what about the proposal?

"We didn't," answers Ann, confirming it was straight to the registry office with both families' blessing.

The wedding was attended by 10 people and there are no photos of the day.

For Derek and Ann it was love at first sight. They are still together 65 years later.

"We forgot all about them," says Ann. "We were just a couple of kids. Our families didn't have much money and there were no white clothes, I wore a suit and got my hair set. Then we had afternoon tea at the White Swan in Napier."

Their honeymoon was three nights at various North Island locations before returning to Napier, where Derek received the call-up to carry out two weeks' service in the Army, which almost left Ann a widow.

"We were carrying out a manoeuvre and camouflaged," explains Derek. "I fell asleep and woke up under a truck with my face ground into the ground. I never received hospital treatment and have had headaches and backaches since."

"When he came back, that was the beginning of our life together," says Ann.

Derek and Ann with their two daughters.

They had their daughter Janet that year, followed by Viki the following year, and spent most of their working life in Auckland until another injury, which Derek suspects was linked to the initial truck accident, brought about an early retirement for Derek at 58.

"It must have been really hard on Ann as I got quite depressed," says Derek.

The Johnsons moved to Whangārei seven years ago to be closer to their daughters, along with their grandson and five great-grandchildren.

Derek and Ann with their grandson Matthew.

Despite the early retirement, the couple are still very much in love and Ann cites Derek's chivalry as one of his most likable traits.

"He used to open the car door and he'd always walk on the right side – he still does those things and we still hold hands."

"We get stopped in the street and we tell them we're holding each other up, which gives them a giggle," says Derek.

So are there any dislikes, bad habits, maybe?

"I just love that man so much," answered Ann. "He still does the same things and he does so much."

"The worst thing is looking in the mirror every morning," laughs Derek. "I think, 'Who's that old geezer?!'"

So what is the secret to a long-lasting marriage?

"I learnt to do what I'm told," Derek offers. "I learnt that right from the start – that's where blokes, especially, go wrong.

"Just marry the right person. I don't know how you know, I was just lucky."

"Pick the first one at the right time," adds Ann.

Their common interests included gardening and, continuing on from their honeymoon, they spent many holidays caravanning around the country.

"We've got two lovely daughters who look after us very well and we want to thank them and we love them so much," says Ann.

Derek and Ann with daughter Janet and Derek's dad.

They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary yesterday and had received a card from the Queen, along with one five years ago.

"I showed the post lady this morning, I opened it up in front of her."

After moving around a lot over their lifetime, the Johnsons are happy and settled in Whangārei.

"We found the people so great here. We'd especially like to thank Donna and John over the fence. We don't know them very well but they came to our door last year and offered to do our shopping for us throughout lockdown. During the tsunami alert too, everyone was so kind."