Keeping our district clean includes things such as cleaning up illegal dumping, controlling litter and waste, graffiti removal, street furniture cleaning and repairing vandalised public property.

We all understand that recent years have seen many increases to the cost of running a district. What I’m highlighting above, is that we’re also having to budget for the management of vandalism, and not many people are aware of the high cost involved.

Our council provides public amenities, and we’re tasked with planning for future growth and maintaining the infrastructure we already have. Right now, too much of our budget is going towards cleaning our public spaces and fixing damage.

Imagine if we could focus on those core parts of our business, such as widening footpaths, adding more street and path lighting, rather than spending nearly $1 million every year on cleaning graffiti, fixing vandalism and clearing rubbish!

Council is often questioned on the budget allocated to infrastructure and standard operating costs, when at the same time we’re forced to spend so much on cleaning and repair every year.

Many people are shocked to hear the amount we spend on damage, graffiti and litter control. I am too.

What can we do to reduce this figure? The answer lies with each one of us.

Dispose of your rubbish the right way. When you see something that could cause damage to public infrastructure, let us know.

Treat our public spaces like your own backyard, help keep our district clean, keep our street furniture tidy and well-looked after, report suspicious behaviour immediately, so we can get ahead of vandalism, and get together with your neighbours to talk about fly tipping, rubbish dumping and vandalism in your area.

There is a strong social conscience in Whangārei district, I know because I’ve seen it in action. When we have community events, or “working bees”, I see so many of our community out there, getting involved and helping, with the limited time that we all have.

It’s obvious to me that you all care about our public spaces – and we do too.

Our council is committed to making our district the best place it can be, to work, live and play – and we can’t do it alone.

One of the best things you could do as a resident is to join or create a Neighbourhood Support group in your local community. You’ll get access to a wide range of resources, contacts and ideas, and your neighbourhood will look better and feel safer, while reducing the load on council services at the same time.

To achieve the best results for our communities, we need to work together, support and help each other, and this will allow us all to build a better future for our district and region.