Recovery centre staff gave the native morepork owl (ruru) something akin to a spa treatment when they nursed it back to health after its misadventure with a parapara tree.

A native owl (ruru) that got itself into a sticky mess during an encounter with a parapara tree, has been released back to the wild after treatment at Whangārei’s Native Bird Recovery Centre.

The ruru or morepork was taken to the centre this month by a resident who found it in distress and unable to fly after coming into contact with the dreaded parapara - a plant fittingly also known as the ‘bird-catching tree‘.

Centre founder Robert Webb said staff gave the bird something akin to a spa treatment as he and staff painstakingly cleaned the sticky substance off it with a citrus-based solvent, then bathed the bird, wrapped it in a towel, and fluffed its feathers back up with a blow-dryer.

The bird rested at the centre for a few days before being returned to the open.