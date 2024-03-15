Robert Webb is asking the public to help as the Whangārei Bird Recovery Centre runs out of funds in two months. photo/ Michael Cunningham

Thousands of helpless birds may soon have no home to recover in Northland.

Conservation icon Robert Webb has disclosed his “fears” of closing down Whangārei’s Bird Recovery Centre, unless he can raise $200,000 within four weeks.

Since 1992, the facility has seen about 1300 birds of all kinds recover every year. It is Northland’s largest, privately owned bird rehabilitation centre.

But the cost of running the facility is expensive.

“If we don’t get the funding, we will have no choice but to close the centre,” Webb said.

While he “hates” the idea of shutting the doors to the public and many international travellers who marvel at their birdlife, Webb doesn’t want to take in more birds without the funds to nourish them.

Webb said the average cost of taking one bird under their wing was about $800.

“Recently we had this kiwi brought in by a member of the public after it was hit by a car in Kerikeri. The medication alone to treat it was billed at $480.

“We also have some harrier hawks and morepork in our care whose food bills soar past a $100 every week as they need meat to eat.”

The centre also has had some miscellaneous costs to bear, such as their old and rusty office refrigerator which had to be fixed for $1200.

And Webb has to fork out another $1500 for new tyres for their vehicle once the old and weary ones give away.

“Everything just adds up,” Webb said.

Webb pictured holding an injured Australasian harrier hawk. Photo/ Michael Cunningham

But this was not the first time the facility had come to the brink of closure, he admits.

“Some 20 years ago we were two weeks closer to shutting down our operations when a timely, generous donation of $100,000 by the late Dame Catherine Tizard helped us keep afloat.”

While he thanks Department of Conservation, Northpower and other local organisations for chipping in their contribution over time, several others took their service for granted, he believes.

Webb once remembers helping a business by capturing two sparrows which had caused mayhem after the birds had set their building alarms off, but received no more than a word of appreciation.

A_JS061210NADOWL105.JPG Whangarei Native Bird Recovery Centre's Robert Webb with a young Ruru (morepork) chick. Photo/John Stone

“I think some people get the wrong idea that we are heavily funded since we are quite well known. But the truth is we have barely managed to make the most of what we have, in recent years.”

His first act of conservation was almost 35 years ago when he rescued a harrier hawk on his way to Auckland as a truck driver. Since then, he and his wife Robyn, have had the centre and worked around the clock, with some help from volunteers to run the facility.

One of his memorable rescues involved helping the transport and police authorities on a “bird situation” about a decade ago.

A wandering albatross had brought traffic to a halt on Mill Road.

It had taken over as the “new traffic controller and directed vehicles to go around him”.

“The cops told me they had done everything but couldn’t get him off (the road). But I just held its beak and lifted him and that was it. They were amazed and said that I made it look so easy.”

A_MC200716NADALBA2.JPG In the picture is 'Daniel' the wandering albatross who was about two years old when he was brought to the centre. photo/ Michael Cunningham.

Bird lovers would agree that not many conservationists have been as avid of an advocate as Webb.

Last year he went head-to-head with Port authorities after he discovered that dozens of seagulls were poisoned as they didn’t like the birds coming onto the “visiting boats.”

He along with Robyn spent hours crawling on a wharf at 3am braving the “stinking rain and strong winds” while they picked up the dead birds.

In another instance, they had to rescue birds from the Marsden Point oil refinery (back when it was in operation) after reports of birds getting into their canals.

Webb said in many ways, the life of a conservationist had its own emotional and physical toll. In his decades of service, he felt a “heartbreak” every time a bird died in his care.

“It’s something nobody needs to go through.”

His physical health is also at a low after he fell off a ladder, cracked two of his ribs and injured his right shoulder last November. It happened a day before he was scheduled for a four-day vacation in Wellington, his first in 20 years.

“I went anyways and on return have continued to take care of the birds. But I am due for a shoulder operation soon.”

A_MC021120NADDOTTREL4.JPG Webb with a New Zealand dotterel. photo/ Michael Cunningham.

Webb said most forget that conservationists like him don’t get paid any wages.

“So, when I asked our committee to double my pay, they readily agreed because double of nothing is nothing at all,” Webb laughed.

Over the years, Webb has received top honours including the Queen’s Service Medal and New Zealand Order of Merit for his conservation work.

But all that, he says, would have little value if the centre was closed.

“It’s the birds I’m worried about. But we have no option unless we raise the funds,” Webb said.

If you want to help the Bird Recovery Centre stay afloat, donate at https://nbr.org.nz/sponsors/donations/

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.