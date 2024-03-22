Up Imagery has grown from director Josh Burns (centre) to now include Liam Moore (left), Jaimee Delemare, Jonathan Hemsworth and Annaliese Stringer. Photo / Up Imagery

A young Whangārei businessman is flying the flag for the school-based Young Enterprise Scheme after his project turned into a successful business employing four others full time.

John Burns’ Up Imagery is celebrating five years of full-time operation, offering photography, videos and drone footage for real estate marketing.

Burns started the business in 2017 as a 16-year-old at Kamo High School, while taking part in business studies and the Young Enterprise Scheme.

The business combined his love of photography, drone flying and technical skills with demand in the real estate industry for unique marketing footage.

Burns bought his first drone using money saved from busking with his piano accordion and a small loan from his father, Shane Burns, who “conveniently” became a real estate agent and one of his son’s first clients.

He ran Up Imagery for two years part-time while still at school, then decided to expand in what Burns thought would be a gap year before heading to university.

But the business ended up being such a success, the 23-year-old now has no plans to go to university.

Burns quickly realised the strength of his business would be in hiring others to create a team able to meet the needs of local real estate agents.

He employed video editor Liam Moore in mid-2019 and photographer Jonathan Hemsworth in 2020.

The Covid pandemic also served to increase demand for Up Imagery’s services, as real estate agents wanted to market to buyers - especially Aucklanders - who might be unable to see the property in person.

Up Imagery started offering 3D tours of homes, which is like a Google Street View walk through a house, Burns explained.

“During Auckland lockdown the only way Aucklanders could view a property was digitally. There are so many stories of people purchasing properties sight unseen and that is only possible with having effective digital marketing.”

Josh Burns started Up Imagery as a 16-year-old at Kamo High School. Photo / NZME

At the end of 2022, Burns expanded again by hiring Whangārei Girls’ High School leaver Jaimee Delemare, and recently completed the team by hiring former Auckland real estate photographer Annaliese Stringer.

Burns’ approach to hiring people has been to focus on their personality and their ability to get on with others - a successful strategy that has seen all of his original hires stay on, apart from one person who moved from the area.

Now, Up Imagery is the only Northland business of its size offering photography, videos and drone services to real estate agents.

“When I started I wanted to get a team up, as doing it by myself was exhausting and it spreads you too thin to make the impact that you want. Also, you just excel so much more in a team environment.”

Burns said he has learnt many small lessons along the way, like the importance of getting a good accountant and getting his head around PAYE and GST.

“I was never expecting to hire someone, let alone learn the process and responsibilities of paying someone,” he said.

Burns is now looking at growing the business by expanding the area covered by Up Imagery, as well as moving into capturing weddings and commercial shoots.

Up Imagery has been helped along the way by other Northland organisations, such as Northland Youth Theatre - which offered the company its first office space - and marketing agency Level, which now shares its Cameron St office, he said.

Burns also credits the Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes) for not only teaching him things like how to write a business plan but also important life skills like teamwork.

“I think every student should be participating in Young Enterprise Scheme, no matter what their school level is, because there’s so much good learning that comes out of it that the general school curriculum doesn’t teach or encourage you to do.”

While Burns didn’t progress past the regional Yes competition while he was at school, he won the One to Watch Alumni Award in 2019.

Yes Northland co-ordinator Gary Larkan said several Northlanders have developed their Yes projects into successful businesses, including Ashleigh McCaw from Kamo High School with Active Attitude, Sky Gundry from Kerikeri High School with Sky’s Surf School and Max Donaldson from Kerikeri High School with Green Kiwi Supplements.

But Larkan said even if projects do not go on to become fully fledged businesses, Yes offers hands-on and practical learning that engages many students.

“It brings a lot of kids’ education alive and flicks a switch on for them - it gives them relevance,” he said.

Yes continues in Northland, although Larkan said the region has lost its dedicated mentor for teachers.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.