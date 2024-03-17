Ray White Bream Bay and Waipu real estate agent James Alexander said many Aucklanders won’t bother making the trip north as the detour routes through Waipu Cove and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd will add more time to their journeys.

Resilient Northland real estate agents impacted by the Brynderwyns closure are determined to see the “silver lining” in the downturn as fewer Aucklanders head north to view properties. Three weeks into the closure of the section of State Highway 1, Northland real estate agents are reporting a dip in people attending open homes and private viewings, as those living outside the region delay travel due to lengthy detours.

Ray White Bream Bay and Waipu real estate agent James Alexander says during the first weekend of the closure, there was a reduction in people viewing homes of about 40 per cent.

The second weekend, March 9 and 10, had also been much quieter than usual, he said.

“Some open homes, we had no one - some one or two. But it’s still a bit early to say whether it was a one-off weekend or not.”

Alexander said they had expected fewer people so were not surprised.

“And I’ve been so busy, it’s given me a chance to catch my breath.”

The other silver lining, he said, was locals had an advantage as they did not have to compete with Aucklanders.

Alexander, who began his real estate career in 2007 in the face of a recession, predicted many Aucklanders would not be making the trip north as detour routes through Waipu Cove and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd added to journey times.

“They will wait until it [the Brynderwyns] opens, or we’ll have a bumper weekend at Easter when they come up for a holiday and see what’s been on their watchlists.”

The state highway will reopen for six days over Easter, from 12.01am on March 28 to 11.59pm on April 2. It will close again from April 3 until May 12.

However, Alexander said an 80-year-old man had driven up from Auckland last Thursday and bought a house from him on the spot. The man told Alexander he had in fact quite enjoyed the scenic trip north.

House-hunters having to take the scenic route through Mangawhai and Waipu is starting to have an impact on real estate as less Aucklanders turn out to view Northland open homes.

Eves Real Estate Whangārei manager Nikki Boulcott said her coastal and Whangārei agents had noticed fewer buyers from Auckland since the closure.

She believed buyers were coming up only if they needed to.

Boulcott said there has been an increase in listings over the last two months. She expected they would be busy over Easter.

Eves Real Estate Whangārei manager Nikki Boulcott said agents had noticed fewer buyers from Auckland since the Brynderwyns closure.

Ray White agent Daniel Foote, who sells properties in the Whangārei Heads area, said things had so far been surprisingly okay.

He had expected more of an impact based on the negative perception that travelling to Northland may be difficult, but said he was still getting inquiries and bookings for private viewings.

Foote said there had been a slight drop in open home viewings but wasn’t sure if it was because of the Brynderwyns closure or the economic situation itself.

“We’re not seeing the window-shoppers, given that the large majority of my properties are attracting interest from outside the area, like Aucklanders.

“I don’t think people are waking up on Saturday saying, ‘Honey, let’s go up north and look at baches’.”

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said roadworks and detours may put some buyers off.

Ray White Bream Bay and Waipu real estate agent James Alexander reckons many people will discover Waipu during the Brynderwyns closure and return to visit.

“They might have a look and see the detour and think it seems too much of a hassle.”

But Vaughan said vendors and buyers knew the situation was temporary, and that purchasing a property in a different area meant a long-term focus was needed.

“Connectivity between Whangārei and Auckland has improved and it will improve more, so commute times will be quicker.

“Those infrastructure problems won’t be there forever,” he said.

Real Property Kerikeri owner Vince Buxton said he hadn’t noticed any changes in his work, but it may be too early to tell.

Open homes have had a reasonable turnout for new listings and there had been steady numbers for existing ones, he said.

Buxton said the Kerikeri Business Association and Northland Inc had been proactively reminding people the extra 20 minutes of travel time was not a big deal, especially when considered in combination with time saved via the new motorway to Warkworth.

“People who have made the decision to move north are still making the journey.

“You can stop at Waipu Cove and have a swim or an icecream – there are so many lovely places in the area.”

Alexander agreed. He said out-of-towners would be discovering Waipu was a great place to visit.

“They would have come through and stopped at The Cove Cafe for lunch, pulled in to get a gelato or a beer or pizza at the McLeod’s Pizza Barn and thought, ‘Crickey, Waipu has changed heaps’.

“That will stick in their minds, and next time they go away, they will think, ‘Let’s check it out’.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.