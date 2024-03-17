Voyager 2023 media awards
Fewer Aucklanders heading to Northland to view real estate during Brynderwyns closure

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Ray White Bream Bay and Waipu real estate agent James Alexander said many Aucklanders won’t bother making the trip north as the detour routes through Waipu Cove and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd will add more time to their journeys.

Resilient Northland real estate agents impacted by the Brynderwyns closure are determined to see the “silver lining” in the downturn as fewer Aucklanders head north to view properties. Three weeks into the closure of Northland real estate agents are reporting a dip in people attending open homes and private viewings, as those living outside the region delay travel due to lengthy detours.

